Two suspects in a stabbing drove into the side of a Wetaskiwin business wall while fleeing police early Thursday morning, RCMP say.

Police were called to a stabbing at an apartment building in Wetaskiwin around 12:30 a.m.

When they arrived, officers were told two suspects were in a vehicle. While trying to flee from police, the car struck a police car, narrowly missing two officers before hitting a parked vehicle.

Shortly afterwards, the suspects drove into the back of a Safeway grocery store at 55th Street and 39th Avenue.

The two men in this vehicle survived the crash and are facing charges. (RCMP)

The two men in the vehicle, both from Maskwacis, were arrested and taken to hospital.

The 21-year-old driver was treated and released from hospital. He remains in police custody. His 23-year-old passenger is in stable condition in an Edmonton hospital.

The 32-year-old man who was stabbed was not known to the suspects. He sustained two wounds to the neck and is in stable condition.