Two suspects in a stabbing drove into the side of a Wetaskiwin business wall while fleeing police early Thursday morning, RCMP say.
Police were called to a stabbing at an apartment building in Wetaskiwin around 12:30 a.m.
When they arrived, officers were told two suspects were in a vehicle. While trying to flee from police, the car struck a police car, narrowly missing two officers before hitting a parked vehicle.
Shortly afterwards, the suspects drove into the back of a Safeway grocery store at 55th Street and 39th Avenue.
The two men in the vehicle, both from Maskwacis, were arrested and taken to hospital.
The 21-year-old driver was treated and released from hospital. He remains in police custody. His 23-year-old passenger is in stable condition in an Edmonton hospital.
The 32-year-old man who was stabbed was not known to the suspects. He sustained two wounds to the neck and is in stable condition.