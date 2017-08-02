Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was stabbed to death in northeast Edmonton Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to a weapons complaint at a home the area of 118th Avenue and 54th Street at around 3:30 a.m., the Edmonton Police Service said.

The victim was taken to hospital where he died.

Police remain at the scene in the Newton neighbourhood, where officers have cordoned off a section of the quiet residential street.

Officers could be seen securing evidence at the scene, placing pylons and police tape around a pair of black sneakers on the sidewalk.

Edmonton police were called to the scene at 3:30 a.m. (CBC)

No arrests have been made in the suspicious death. An autopsy has yet to be scheduled, police said.