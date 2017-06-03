Two neighbours are in hospital after a stabbing and house fire in west Edmonton early Saturday morning.

Edmonton police say several people were drinking in a home at 64th Avenue and 184th Street when one of the men, a neighbour, was asked to leave at around 4:30 a.m.

When the homeowner went outside to speak with his neighbour, he was allegedly stabbed in the upper body.

The suspect then returned to his home next door as police arrived at the scene.

While paramedics treated the stabbing victim, police tried to initiate contact with the suspect and noticed a fire in the upper level of his home. Fire crews arrived and removed the man from the home.

The 23-year-old suspect suffered severe burns and remains in hospital in critical, life-threatening condition.

The 30-year-old man who was stabbed is in hospital in stable condition.

Police continue to investigate and say the homicide section is involved.