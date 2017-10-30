Two people were stabbed on an Edmonton Transit bus Monday after a dispute broke out between four male passengers.

Both victims were taken to hospital — one with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, and the other for assessment and treatment of minor injuries.

The incident happened at 1:30 p.m. on a Route 100 bus headed east on Jasper Avenue.

"As the bus stopped along the south curb of Jasper Avenue, just east of 109th Street, the dispute turned physical and two of the males were stabbed by one of the suspects while on the bus," Edmonton police spokesperson Scott Pattison said in a media advisory Monday.

Two suspects ran from the bus, headed east.

The first suspect is believed to have committed the stabbing. He is described as black, five-foot-six, and in his early 20s. He has short hair and a medium build. He was wearing dark clothing and had a gold chain around his neck.

The second suspect is Caucasian and also believed to be in his early 20s.

Both of the people who were stabbed are not co-operating with police, Pattison said.