A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being found stabbed near the Coliseum LRT Station Tuesday afternoon.

The man, believed to be in his early 20s, was found at a transit stop at the 118th Avenue underpass near the LRT station after passing motorists called police for help.

The man had stab wounds to his upper body after being involved in a fight with another man, police say.

He was treated by paramedics and taken to hospital, where he is undergoing surgery.

A man is in custody and charges are pending.

There were temporary delays along the city's LRT system Tuesday evening while police searched for the suspect.