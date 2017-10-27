If an alligator and a hyena walk into a bar ... St. Paul RCMP want to know about it.

That's because those animals were among 64 life-like targets stolen earlier this month from the St. Paul Archery Club.

Police said the theft occurred at around 4 a.m. on Oct. 12, when someone broke into the club's compound. The thief hooked a 26-foot Vanguard trailer to a white Ford pickup — possibly an F350 — and drove out of the compound.

The trailer contained 64 animal targets club members use for practice. The targets, the total of what the club owned, are worth about $50,000.

The trailer has an Alberta plate number S44-895 and is valued at approximately $10,000.

Jerico VanBrabant, vice-president of the St. Paul Archery Club, said there is camera footage of a male suspect who cut the fence open.

"They did it when there was a snowstorm," VanBrabant said on Friday. "So obviously the camera footage and the images aren't super clear as a result of that. I'm assuming that was done on purpose."

He said the thief tried to hook up two trailers unsuccessfully before hooking up the trailer full of targets. The man didn't try to open the trailer, VanBrabant said.

"He was probably pretty surprised with what he found in there once he opened it up," he said. "I don't know what you would do once you realized you stole them.

"I think most people wouldn't have a clue of the value that is behind these."

VanBrabant said he notified archery clubs across the country about the targets, in case someone tries to sell them.

Targets key in annual fundraiser

The club needs the targets for its annual fundraiser in the spring, which draws archers from all over Alberta and Saskatchewan.

"Obviously, without the targets, we can't have that," he said.

The trailer and its contents are insured, and VanBrabant said they'll likely be able to hold the fundraiser once the insurance claim is settled.

VanBrabant said he's concerned with what he sees as an increase in theft of property in the St. Paul area.

"It's ridiculous how much theft we're seeing all over the place," he said. "It was in a locked compound with massive lights and security cameras. I mean, where else can you put your stuff so it doesn't get stolen?"

Police are asking anyone with information on the missing animal targets or trailer to contact them.