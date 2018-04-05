Man, 42, charged with 2nd-degree murder in St. Paul motel death
RCMP have charged a 42-year-old man with second-degree murder in the beating death of a man in a St. Paul motel.
Emery John Large, 39, was badly beaten March 29 and died Wednesday in hospital
Police responded to an aggravated assault call at the motel on March 29 at 10:44 p.m. They found 39-year-old Emery John Large badly beaten.
He was taken to a local hospital before being moved to an Edmonton hospital where he died on Wednesday.
An autopsy determined Large's death to be homicide.
Police charged the suspect with second-degree murder. They are not looking for any other suspects.
The suspect is in custody and scheduled to appear in court next week.