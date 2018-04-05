Man, 42, charged with 2nd-degree murder in St. Paul motel death

RCMP have charged a 42-year-old man with second-degree murder in the beating death of a man in a St. Paul motel.

Police responded to an aggravated assault call at the motel on March 29 at 10:44 p.m. They found 39-year-old Emery John Large badly beaten.

He was taken to a local hospital before being moved to an Edmonton hospital where he died on Wednesday.

An autopsy determined Large's death to be homicide.

Police charged the suspect with second-degree murder. They are not looking for any other suspects.

The suspect is in custody and scheduled to appear in court next week.