A 67-year-old man died at the scene of a two-vehicle collision Wednesday on Highway 29 and Range Road 102, west of St. Paul, Alta.

Officers responded to the crash at approximately 8 a.m., St. Paul RCMP said in a news release Wednesday.

The 67-year-old from Lac Sante, Alta. was the lone occupant of a car travelling westbound on Highway 29 that collided head-on with an SUV travelling eastbound driven by a 29-year-old man from Vilna, Alta.

The SUV driver was the only occupant of the vehicle and suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries. He was transported by EMS to a local hospital and then via STARS Air Ambulance to hospital in Edmonton.

Traffic was diverted from the area for several hours Wednesday while the RCMP began their investigation.

Police said all possible contributing factors to the collision are being considered and the investigation is ongoing.

RCMP are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact police or Crime Stoppers.