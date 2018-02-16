A St. Albert junior high school is temporarily closed after 37 students and three staff members fell ill Wednesday and 147 students were absent due to illness on Thursday.

A gastrointestinal illness is being blamed for the closure of Vincent J. Maloney junior high, the Greater St. Albert Catholic School District said in a statement Friday.

The school is closed for the day so that it can be thoroughly cleaned according to a protocol recommended by Alberta Health Services (AHS).

It will reopen Tuesday after the Family Day long weekend, Supt. David Keohane told CBC News.

It's not known which virus is affecting staff and students at the school, Keohane said.

'It was a difficult decision to close the school.' - Supt. David Keohane

"It was a difficult decision to close the school," he said, adding this is the first time in his 19-year career a district school has needed to be closed due to the potential spread of illness.

"Students' symptoms usually conclude within 48 hours. For this reason, we are in a good situation," Keohane said. "We will assess things on Tuesday."

A thorough clean

Three extra custodial workers have been called in to disinfect and clean high-touch hard surfaces such as doorknobs and stairway railings. It's expected the cleaning will continue over the weekend.

The school district said it has been told by AHS there is a minimal risk of the illness spreading further at the school since students and staff with symptoms have been staying home.

Kerry Williamson, a spokesperson for AHS, said gastrointestinal illness isn't unusual, particularly in settings such as schools. It's common year-round but is more likely to occur in fall and winter, he said.

"Though AHS didn't order the closure of this school, the closure will provide the school with the opportunity to complete a thorough cleaning, which is one of the steps that we advise to reduce risk of ongoing spread of illness," Williamson said in an emailed statement.

To date this year there have been 43 outbreaks of gastrointestinal illness in the Edmonton zone of AHS, and 121 in all of Alberta, he said. In 2017, there were 170 outbreaks in the Edmonton zone and 392 in Alberta.

People can be exposed to the illness through swimming, food prepared by anyone with poor hand hygiene, improperly handled or cooked foods, or exposure to other people who are sick with it

Symptoms almost always include diarrhea and/or vomiting. Symptoms last 48 to 72 hours.

Parents of Vincent J. Maloney students have been advised to call Health Link Alberta at 811 if they or their children experience vomiting or diarrhea over the weekend.