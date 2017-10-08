Voters in St. Albert are going to be choosing a new mayor in this municipal election following Nolan Crouse's decision to step down after 10 years on the job.

But the big question is who will replace Crouse, whose last council was accused of being divided and lacking respect in an official government inspection report.

Two of the candidates hoping to replace him as mayor were often in opposite factions on the council Crouse himself admits did not work well together.

"Council needs to set its differences aside and work for the community," said Crouse, who still believes he's leaving the city in a strong position.

Cathy Heron and Cam MacKay, who were both part of the last council, are now in a race for the mayor's job, alongside Malcolm Parker, who served on a previous council.

"I'm trying to run a very positive campaign and not get involved with any of the negativity," the 49-year-old Heron said, adding she's offered to meet with all 25 council candidates to set a new tone on council going forward.

Cathy Heron said she will bring a new cohesion and team spirit to a council she admits was divided in the last term. (Sam Martin/CBC)

MacKay, 41, wouldn't lay blame on anyone for the breakdowns of the last council but said his approach would also be different.

"I'd like to see everyone treated fairly so they don't feel slighted and that everyone's point of view gets a chance to be heard," he said.

Malcolm Parker, campaigning with the slogan "actual change," said people in St. Albert are sick of the bickering and are telling him they want a new voice to represent them.

"They're very disillusioned with the past performance and they're looking for change," the 75-year-old Parker said.

Malcolm Parker says voters are telling him they've had enough of council quarrels and he believes he can bring leadership to unite those who are elected. (Sam Martin/CBC)

Using indicators such as crime, housing prices, weather and employment, MoneySense magazine consistently rates St. Albert as one of the top places to live in the country.

But that ranking comes at a cost, with property taxes a persistent issue for many voters.

All three candidates running for the top job say the issue people talk about the most is the amount of property tax they pay.

Taxes for a typical $435,000 single-family home in St. Albert in the 2017 tax year would be around $4,537.

The taxes for a typical house in Edmonton valued at $397,000 are estimated at $3,378.

"I don't think our taxes are too high but I would like them to be lower," MacKay said, adding his plan includes a push to find five per cent savings in the budget in the next four years.

Cam MacKay said he will make sure every voice on council gets heard if he is elected as mayor of St. Albert. (Sam Martin/CBC)

Parker said that, with his business background and a common sense approach to spending money, he would target a zero tax increase after three years.

Cathy Heron said her connections from serving on a myriad of boards and task forces make her the best choice to manage the city's finances.

However, Heron said people get good value for the taxes they pay, and love life in St. Albert.

Even though taxes are already a key issue, residents will also be voting on plebiscite questions to decide whether they want three costly new projects.

While the plebiscites are non-binding, all three candidates are warning that a new library, ice rink and aquatics centre will result in future tax increases.

"If it's going to increase the taxes slightly, but we're living in a better community, I'm happy with that," said Kim Rattai, who has been studying what each of the candidates stands for in advance of the election.

"I was actually hoping to see if I could vote for somebody who wasn't on the last council to get some fresh blood in there," said Greg Wilson while shopping in the city centre.

Greg Wilson says the squabbles on council have not been good for St. Albert. (Sam Martin/CBC)

Some people in the area say another issue that needs dealing with is the mounting traffic congestion on St. Albert Trail.

Those running for mayor say the problem could be solved by attempting to synchronize the traffic lights.

All three candidates in the race for the mayor's chair say they'll be ready to go to work on Oct. 17, after the new council is chosen, beginning a new era for St. Albert.