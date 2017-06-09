Grief counsellors are at the St. Albert school of a 13-year-old boy who died Thursday after his bicycle was in collision with a van.

The teen, who had been wearing a helmet, died from injuries sustained in the crash that happened at Gresham Boulevard and Grenfell Avenue just after 3 p.m.

"Everybody is pretty sad," said Paula Power, a spokesperson for St. Albert Public Schools.

Staff and students at Sir George Simpson Junior High are being offered support by a school district team of counsellors.

"He was a great student, great child, great family. Very well respected. Very well liked," Power said.

Between 500 and 600 students go to the school.

Students and staff are consoling each other.

"I couldn't believe the number of students who came up to the principal and hugged him and said 'I'm so sorry.' It's a very supportive school community," Power said.

Prayers for the family of the 13-year-old boy at the scene of the crash at Gresham Boulevard and Grenfell Avenue in St. Albert. (CBC)

RCMP traffic services and a collision analyst are investigating the crash, which involved a van operated by a local daycare. No children were in the van at the time, police said.

No charges are pending. Drugs, alcohol and road conditions are not believed to be factors, police said.

Police cautioned that the type of investigation being conducted can be lengthy. The final report from the collision analyst may take up to a month to be completed, RCMP said.

St. Albert Mayor Nolan Crouse and city manager Kevin Scoble both offered condolences to the victim's family.

Crouse said he has asked Scoble to conduct a review with the aim of preventing similar tragedies.

"It's a review of of motorists in cycle-active areas," Crouse said. "It's a review of back-alley areas. It's a review of many categories.

"I think you can look at these things from a systemic point of view, from a broad system point of view, and say, 'Is there something in your community that you have to do differently?' "

Scoble, in a statement, said the city "will examine and assess roadway engineering, pedestrian, cyclist and motorist education in schools and for the public, as well as enforcement. Best practices that enhance pedestrian/cyclist safety will also be reviewed.

"The city will determine specific actions in the coming weeks once the RCMP investigation is completed."

Police are not releasing the victim's name.

Power said some students stayed home Friday. If necessary, counsellors will return to the school next week.