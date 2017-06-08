A 13-year-old boy is dead after he was struck by a van while riding his bike in a residential neighbourhood in St. Albert on Thursday.

St. Albert RCMP responded to a collision between a bicycle and a van near Gresham Boulevard and Grenfell Avenue at 3:05 p.m.

The boy was taken to hospital in Edmonton and later died of his injuries.

Police described the van as a Ford Econoline.

RCMP collision analysts and the St. Albert RCMP traffic section continue to investigate.

Police are not releasing the identity of the victim at this time.