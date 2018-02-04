A Spruce Grove woman died suddenly while vacationing in Mexico.

Veronica Morrison-Johnston, 23, died near Cancun on Jan. 28, according to a GoFundMe page in her honour.

The page is dedicated to raising funds to help bring her body back to Canada.

The page confirmed Morrison-Johnston was the light of her family's lives, "and she was brutally taken from them." Her family said they are not publicly commenting on her passing.

Global Affairs Canada said it's offering its sympathies to the family, but would not confirm Morrison-Johnston was murdered.

CBC News also cannot confirm that's the case.