Young man killed while lying on road south of Spruce Grove
Young man killed while lying on road south of Spruce Grove

A pedestrian was killed when he was run over by a truck on Range Road 274 south of Spruce Grove early Sunday, RCMP said Tuesday.

The 21-year-old man from Spruce Grove was hit while lying in the centre of the southbound lane at around 2 a.m., Const. Shelley Nasheim said.

The man was declared dead at the scene.

Police and ambulance crews were called by the driver of the truck, Nacheim said.

