Young man killed while lying on road south of Spruce Grove
Pedestrian was hit by truck on Range Road 274, RCMP say
A pedestrian was killed when he was run over by a truck on Range Road 274 south of Spruce Grove, early Sunday, RCMP said Tuesday.
The 21-year-old man from Spruce Grove was hit while lying in the centre of the southbound lane at around 2 a.m., Const. Shelley Nasheim said.
The man was declared dead at the scene.
Police and ambulance crews were called by the driver of the truck, Nacheim said.