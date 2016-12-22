The two boys loved playing hockey – so it was only fitting that the community they played in could say goodbye at their arena.

Hundreds of Spruce Grove residents gathered to remember Radek and Ryder MacDougall, killed on Dec. 19 in a murder-suicide.

Radek and Ryder – aged 11 and 13, respectively – were found dead along with their father, Corry MacDougall in their home on Monday.

On Thursday night, the community of Spruce Grove stood with candles at the Grant Fuhr Arena, where the boys played hockey, to remember them.

Candles lighting up #SpruceGrove park for vigil in honour of Radek and Ryder pic.twitter.com/OAHIvwLFyI — Zoë Todd (@ZoeHTodd) December 23, 2016

"These two boys loved being here," said Brent Stark, the boys' step-father. "[They] loved playing hockey."

Stark was emotional when he looked around at the people staring back at him – many were kids in hockey jerseys. "On the ice we compete," he said, "but off the ice, it's just one big family."

Tracy Stark, the mother of the two boys, thanked Spruce Grove for their hospitality and their support. "They loved Spruce Grove," she said. "It's a second home to my kids."

Stuart Houston, the mayor of Spruce Grove, also spoke at the event. "Remember happier times," he said, before the crowd at the vigil released balloons into the sky.

Both Tracy and Brent Stark were among the last to leave the vigil, thanking everyone they could for the support.

"Give your families some big squeezes," Brent Stark said. "Merry Christmas."