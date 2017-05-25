Two children were removed from their Spruce Grove home last week after a police drug raid.

RCMP executed a search warrant on the home on May 19 and found methamphetamine, prescription drugs, cash and drug trafficking paraphernalia.

They also found two children under the age of 12 living in the home.

Const. Shelley Nasheim said the drugs would have been accessible to the children.

Child and Family services became involved and the children were taken from the home, Nasheim said.

The mother of the children and a man face numerous drug-related charges.

Both were scheduled to make their first appearances in Stony Plain Provincial Court on Wednesday.