WARNING: Some readers may find language offensive

A Spruce Grove city councillor's tweets from a personal account have some residents questioning her conduct.

On Sunday, Spencer Bennett noticed tweets he didn't think were "very respectful," posted from a personal Twitter account of Erin Stevenson.

"I just expect more out of a city councillor," Bennett said. "It's not her opinion that I have issue with. I just expect her to be more respectful.

"She's certainly open to have contrary ideas, or whatever ideas she'd like. Personal speech and freedom is very important, but I think I just expect them to be respectful, dignified and polite."

The tweets have since been deleted. The screen shots provided by Bennett do not fully show the initial tweets Stevenson was responding to.

A screen shot of a tweet from Erin Stevenson (Supplied/Twitter)

Stevenson was elected in the fall and is serving her first term. She said the past week has taught her plenty about being a councillor and about social media use.

"Some people and some of my constituents feel that I crossed the line, and that's what matters most," Stevenson said on Friday.

"You would like to think that you're not always on as a public official, and obviously I'm new to the role of public official. I felt I was able to be myself and some of my own opinions, and express where I disagreed.

"I need to be aware that being a public official is 24/7."

Code Of Conduct

Stevenson was acting as an individual using her personal social media account, and not on behalf of council or as a representative of the city, Jennifer Hetherington, manager of corporate communications for City of Spruce Grove, said in an emailed statement.

The city is developing a council code of conduct bylaw as required under the modernized Municipal Government Act, Hetherington said. The bylaw must be in place by July 23, 2018.

Stevenson's personal and city council accounts have both been set to private. Searches of her Twitter handle show numerous angry and profane responses to her tweets.

She said she has received suggestive threats and messages describing her backyard.

As for Bennett, he said he had hoped the responses to Stevenson would remain civil. He said she reached out to him and they had a good discussion about his concerns.

"We talked over the phone and she apologized," Bennett said. "I find her to be a very nice person to talk to. Very passionate. Very driven."