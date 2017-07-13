RCMP have recovered the vehicle stolen from the home of a Spruce Grove artist last weekend, but the thousands of dollars worth of artwork in the vehicle are still missing.

Artist Chris Riley's 2010 Ford Flex, along with two other vehicles, was found by RCMP on a rural road northwest of Stony Plain in "very poor condition," said Riley.

"They found nothing but empty vehicles that had apparently been trashed," she said on Thursday. "No evidence of the artwork — everything was gone out of the car."

Riley had hoped that whoever took the vehicle from her property Sunday night would not have looked in the back.

She says she had more than $30,000 worth of art supplies, postcards, print racks and money in the vehicle, along with 36 of her original artworks.

"Now that the artwork and the car have been separated, I'm pretty distraught," she said.

At 9 p.m Sunday, Riley returned to her acreage just outside of Spruce Grove, exhausted from a full weekend of displaying her art at Edmonton's Whyte Avenue Art Walk.

She parked her car on the driveway since her garage is under construction to be converted into an art gallery.

By early Monday morning, her car was gone, along with all of her art.

"I don't know what they're going to do with it, it's all over social media," she said. "I still want the work back. I'm hoping they just decide to drop it off somewhere and let somebody find it."

Riley still hopes to open her garage art gallery on August 5, as planned.