A face-blasting, vehicle-burying winter storm has arrived to crush your dreams of spring sun— and throw a wrench into the morning commute.

Edmontonians woke up Friday to icy, slush-filled roads after wet, heavy snowfall overnight.

Roads are slippery and blowing snow has made some area roads treacherous.

Here comes the snow #yegwx #abstorm yeg pic.twitter.com/j1oFcbYBMz — @lonesomebilydad

A snowfall warning issued by Environment Canada for the capital region on Wednesday has been lifted, but two more centimetres of snow is expected to fall in Edmonton before the storm ends.

The storm is just beginning to hit some areas of the province. Snowfall warnings remain in place for a large swath of northern and central Alberta, stretching from High Level to Hanna.

Up to 15 centimetres is expected to fall in some areas, as a low-pressure system moves northeastward through the province.

Strong winds of up to 80 kilometres per hour will cause some localized blowing and drifting snow in exposed areas, Environment Canada said.

Drive safe, morning commuters. I'm hearing Henday Is a slushy icy mess. #yegwx — @CarmenYEG

"Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions," reads a snowfall warning from Environment Canada. "Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

"There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas. Take frequent breaks and avoid strain when clearing snow."

Environment Canada expects the snow to taper off in Edmonton early Friday morning and exit northern Alberta Friday night.