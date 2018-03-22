If you didn't get around to booking your children into that spring break camp you've been talking about since Christmas, here are a few suggestions to help fill the week.

All sorts of springtime fun and creatures to observe at the John Janzen Nature Centre. (Adrienne Lamb/CBC)

Schools maybe closed, but the many branches of the Edmonton Public Library are offering spring-break programming such as scavenger hunts, art, coding and more.

Candycopia is a new show in the feature pyramid at the Muttart Conservatory. Greet spring with sweet smelling flowers in bloom including tulips, daffodils and hyacinths, on display until April 15.

If you haven't been to the Art Gallery of Alberta for a while, now is the time. Kids under 17 get free admission any time. Everyone gets in free on Tuesdays and Wednesdays between 5 and 8 p.m.

The Edmonton Valley Zoo home to more than 350 animals. (Edmonton Valley Zoo)

No matter what the weather is doing, you can learn more about the local flora and fauna at the John Janzen Nature Centre.

Get crafty at the City of Edmonton Reuse Centre and transform some reusable materials with free drop-in sessions for the whole family.

DIY cassette bunnies just one of the up cycling crafts you can work on at the City of Edmonton Reuse Centre. (Reuse Centre)

The traveling exhibit POPnology stops at the Telus World of Science showcasing the cool connections between technology and your favourite pop culture icons from books, movies and TV.

You could work the wiggles out at ski hills such as Snow Valley Ski Club or take a dip in one of the many public pools.

The kids maybe climbing the walls anyway so why not take them vertical at the University of Alberta's Wilson Climbing Centre.

Then there's always the mall, the zoo, the aviation museum and the Alberta Legislature.

If you're looking for a place to stretch your legs and let the kids run free the grounds of the Alberta Legislature might be just what you need. (Adrienne Lamb/CBC)

Further afield, you might want to try snowshoeing at Elk Island National Park or tour the classic cars at the Reynolds-Alberta Museum in Wetaskiwin.

