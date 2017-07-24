Police are looking for five people after a failed home invasion in Red Deer ended in a spray of gunfire.

"These suspects made a series of incredibly reckless choices with no regard for the safety of innocent bystanders, and we're asking for your help to get these offenders and their guns off the street," RCMP Staff Sgt. Jeff McBeth said in a release Monday.

Two men wearing bandanas over their faces tried to enter an apartment in Riverside Meadows shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday, RCMP say.

After the men were unable to get into the apartment, witnesses reported hearing up to nine gunshots.

RCMP later found several shell casings, a bullet hole in the bumper of a nearby parked car and a bullet that travelled through the targeted apartment and lodged in a screen door of another unit. Nobody was hurt.

A black SUV crossover and a grey four-door car, each with two people inside, were seen speeding from the scene. Another man was seen running away, possibly holding a handgun.

RCMP said they believe the attack was targeted.