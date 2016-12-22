Frigid temperatures and the Christmas-shopping rush are encouraging motorists to press their luck when it comes to vehicle theft.

Penny Charron was finishing her holiday shopping on Thursday. She makes it a habit to never leave her vehicle running with the keys inside.

"You're hearing of these crimes of opportunity all the time and I just don't want to be one of those statistics," said Charron.

Her reasoning is affirmed by the latest vehicle theft statistics from Edmonton police. Since the beginning of November, 911 dispatchers have received nearly 60 reports of vehicles stolen after being left running, including 35 in the first two weeks of December.

Since Nov. 1, the southwest division alone has seen the thefts of 23 vehicles that had been left running.

"Bad guys, they have methods," Const. Curtis Rind said. "They may actually have spotters at busy times of the year in parking lots, looking for people who have left their vehicle running or it looks they have been shopping a lot and they can see those packages in plain view."

He said it's not only an inconvenience for the drivers who are left in the cold temperatures calling police, but it can create risk for the officers who track down the thieves.

"When we do come across them, now the police are in a dangerous situation where criminal flight may occur," said Rind. "These people don't want to be caught by police.."

He said all drivers should be more cautious about leaving items in their vehicles at this time of year.

A bag sits in the passenger side in the parking lot of a south Edmonton shopping district, a practice that Edmonton police say encourages vehicle theft. (Travis McEwan/CBC)

Police are encouraging motorists to shut off their vehicles – even if they're only running into a gas bar to pay for fuel.

"It's just not worth it. Lock your vehicle doors and take the keys with you. Plug in your vehicle ahead of time in anticipation of your trip out to the store."

Police recommend automatic vehicle starters as an alternative.They are designed to shut off the engine if someone attempts to drive away without a key in the ignition.