A 47-year-old driver of a pickup truck that hit and killed a man driving a small car last month has been charged with speeding.

The truck was travelling at 111 km/h on 144th Avenue just after 3:10 p.m. on Jan. 20, when it hit a Toyota Corolla turning onto the avenue from Ebbers Boulevard, police say.

The speed limit is 60 km/h.

The 43-year-old driver of the Corolla died of his injuries in hospital. The pickup driver suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Police do not believe alcohol or drugs were involved.

The man charged will be in court on Mar. 16.

The death was Edmonton's first traffic fatality of 2017.