The Edmonton Oilers are honouring the 125th anniversary of the Edmonton Police Service with a special jersey at Tuesday's game against the New York Islanders.

Players will warm up in jerseys with Edmonton police patches on the sleeves before a pre-game ceremony paying tribute to Edmonton police.

"We don't do this very often and we're especially pleased to be able to do it for Chief Knecht and the EPS for all their wonderful support and protection of this city," said Kevin Lowe, vice-chair of the Oilers Entertainment Group, who presented the jersey to EPS Chief Rod Knecht at Rogers Place on Monday.

"We really value the relationship we have with the Oilers," said Knecht. "For the Oilers to do this for their police service is remarkable."

The jerseys will be auctioned off at end of the season with proceeds going to the Edmonton police.

Knecht and other community members will drop the puck at 7 pm.