Heavy smoke from wildfires in B.C. is drifting into western areas of Alberta, leading to poor air quality and limited visibility.

Environment Canada has issued a special air quality statement due to the smoke. Affected areas include Grande Prairie, Beaverlodge, Valleyview, Hinton, Grande Cache, Whitecourt, Edson, Fox Creek and Swan Hills.

The smoke began moving into Alberta Sunday morning and is expected to clear out by the evening.

As of 11:30 a.m. Sunday, the Air Quality Health Index was at a level 10 for Beaverlodge, Grande Prairie and Rycroft. A level 10 is the highest on the AQHI scale, a tool which measures health risk in relation to air quality.

Smoke exposure can lead to coughing, throat irritation, headaches and shortness of breath. Children, seniors and those with certain health issues are most at risk. Environment Canada suggests limiting time outdoors during periods of heavy smoke.

Wearing a mask is not the best means of protection against the smoke, and can even make breathing more difficult, Environment Canada says.

Thunderstorms are expected in the Edmonton area beginning early Sunday evening and ending around midnight.