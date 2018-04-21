Arrest warrant issued for suspect in fatal Southgate Centre assault

​A province-wide arrest warrant has been issued for a man Edmonton police believe is responsible for a vicious assault at Southgate Centre that left a man dead.

Jordan Martin Cushnie, 23, is wanted for second-degree murder, robbery, mischief under $5,000 and possession of break and enter tools, the Edmonton Police Service said in a media release Saturday.

Cushnie is known to police. It's believed he is armed and dangerous, and should not be approached. He is described as five-feet nine inches tall and 135 lbs. He has short brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Edmonton police.

Homicide detectives investigating

Police were looking for a male suspect following the assault Tuesday at around 10:30 a.m.

The victim, mall employee Iain Armstrong, 61, stepped in when he saw a man trying to steal something from a vacant kiosk.

"He was viciously assaulted to the point where he was transported to hospital in critical condition," Insp. Erik Johnson said.

Armstrong suffered severe head trauma and was in a coma with a spinal cord injury. He died Friday.

It's unclear whether a weapon was used in the attack.

The suspect in the attack was part of a group of young men loitering around the mall, police said. Two of them were arrested and interviewed, but police were left searching for the suspect who fled the mall.

In a tweet Saturday, Southgate Centre described Armstrong as a store owner and tenant at Southgate Centre for 26 years.

"May his courage and bravery never be forgotten, and may he be remembered as a dedicated member of the Southgate community," the tweet said.