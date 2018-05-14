Skip to Main Content
Monday morning fire damages 2 homes in south Edmonton

Two houses were "significantly damaged" by fire Monday morning in south Edmonton, said a fire department spokesperson.

No injuries in early morning fire in Summerside

CBC News ·
Firefighters were called to a house fire in south Edmonton and when they arrived, they discovered two homes were on fire. (David Bajer/CBC)

Two houses in Summerside in south Edmonton were "significantly damaged" by fire Monday morning, said a fire department spokesperson.

The homes were engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived around 6 a.m., said Katie Stewart, a spokesperson with Edmonton Fire Rescue.

The people inside the homes were either away, or had already left the burning buildings by the time firefighters arrived, she said. No injuries were reported.

Several pets, including a dog, a bird, three ferrets and two hamsters were rescued from the homes by firefighters.

Firefighters were initially called to a fire at one house at 1940 67th St. S.W., but it turned out two houses were burning, said Stewart.

Four units responded to the initial call, and two more were called in to help, she said.

The fire was deemed under control at 6:46 a.m. 

Crews are continuing to put out hotspots.

Once the fire is out, investigators will begin the work of determining the cause, Stewart said. 

Several pets, including a dog, were rescued from the burning houses. (David Bajer/CBC)

