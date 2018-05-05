New
Emergency crews battle large fire in south Edmonton industrial area
A billowing plume of black smoke is drifting across the city as emergency crews battle a massive fire in a south Edmonton industrial area Saturday afternoon.
Additional firefighters were called in to douse flames
The fire broke out at about 1:30 p.m. in a complex near 84th Street and Wagner Road.
Additional fire crews were soon called in to deal with the flames and smoke.
Videos of the fire show large clouds of black smoke rising from the complex, with flames coming from the roof.
