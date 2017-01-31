The killings of six people in a Quebec City mosque over the weekend are a stark reminder that violence and racism are real threats in Canada, and can only be countered by the collective voices and efforts of people across the country, a MacEwan University instructor says.

A vigil held at the Alberta legislature on Monday was a chance for people from all backgrounds and religions to band together to show support for the victims, denounce hatred and share a common feeling of community, said Irfan Chaudhry, MacEwan University instructor and founder of the Twitter Racism Project.

"I think there is a lot of opportunity here to educate and raise awareness around these issues at a broader level," Chaudhry said.

"Because it's so real now. This is where all of us collectively, our elected officials, our religious leaders, our community leaders, our researchers, our academics, our community groups, all need to come together and counter this. Because that's probably the loudest voice we have right now.

"This is a human issue. This is something that impacts everyone."

The world has grown somewhat accustomed to seeing reports of mass killings in the United States. But the carnage in a Quebec City mosque on Sunday proves that Canada is not immune, he said.

"This really hammers home the point that racism, Islamophobia, and xenophobia does exist in Canada. This is an unfortunate reminder, a very violent reminder, that it's a reality in our country."

Panel discussion planned months ago

Chaudhry will take part in a panel discussion at MacEwan University on Wednesday. The session, called Racism, Islamophobia and the Refugee Crisis, was planned months ago.

Other panel members are:

Junaid Jahangir, assistant professor of economics at MacEwan University

Aref Sayegh, a Syrian refugee who graduated from the University of Aleppo and now a masters degree student at the University of Alberta

Janice Williamson, a professor of English and film studies at the University of Alberta

Jahangir said he hopes the attack in Quebec will bring people together, rather than drive them further apart.

"We need to start combating hate within our own spaces," he said.

"Each one of us have a choice. We can contribute to the hate in the ether, or we can contribute to some love out there."

The panel discussion will take place Wednesday, Feb. 1 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. in the Cn Theatre on MacEwan City Centre Campus.