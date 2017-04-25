A Canadian soldier has been killed and three others hurt during a training exercise Tuesday in Wainwright, Alta.

Sgt. Robert J. Dynerowicz from the Royal Canadian Dragoons, based at Canadian Forces Base Petawawa, died following an accident involving a vehicle at CFB Wainwright around 8 a.m. MT., a news release said.

Sgt. Robert J. Dynerowicz of the Royal Canadian Dragoons was based at CFB Petawawa in Ontario. (Department of National Defence)

The three injured soldiers were taken to hospital for medical treatment, but the military is not disclosing their condition at this time.

Lt.-Gen. Paul Wynnyk, Commander of the Canadian Army, expressed sorrow over Dynerowicz's death.

"Not only is his death a painful loss to his family and friends, but we feel this loss across the Canadian Army and the entire military community," he said in the release.

The accident happened during an exercise named Rugged Bear, a live-fire training event for the army's Road to High Readiness training program.

The exercise began on April 15 and continues until Thursday.