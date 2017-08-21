Almost 1,000 people lined up for about a block outside the Telus World of Science observatory on Monday for the chance to see the solar eclipse through telescopes.

From Edmonton, the big event was only a partial eclipse, with only about 70 per cent of the sun blocked by the moon.

Ellamae Gunn, 90, was one those who looked through one of five telescopes at the observatory. The moment, she said, did not disappoint.

"I've always been so intrigued with the sky and what's in it," Gunn said. "This is a wonderful thing to happen while I'm able to see it."

In a big park beside the observatory, some astronomy fans brought their own telescopes. People lined up behind them as the amateur astronomers shared the view of the eclipse, which started around 10:30 a.m. and finished two hours later.

Larry Wood of the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada had a constant line of about 50 people behind his homemade telescope.

"It's just what we do," said Wood. "Just want to be generous and share our stuff, because not everybody can have equipment like this."

Samantha Marion, staff scientist at the science centre, said she was surprised to see so many people show up.

"What I find most exciting about it is how many people are excited about it," said Marion. "It gives us an opportunity to share something that we as scientists might think about a little more commonly than other people.

"It gives us an opportunity to talk about astronomy with people who maybe don't think about it on a day-to-day basis, like we do."

The next solar eclipse will happen in seven years. Edmontonians will get the chance to see a total eclipse in 2044.

