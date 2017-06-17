Alberta Health Services representatives will be speaking this morning about steps being taken to reduce the impacts on patients from a shortage of sodium bicarbonate.

Sodium bicarbonate is an injectable drug that's commonly used in life-threatening medical situations in which a patient's blood becomes too acidic. AHS is one of many healthcare authorities across North America facing a shortage of the drug due to a manufacturing issue by the drug's producer, Hospira Inc.

The shortage became more severe this week after a recall of sodium bicarbonate vials contaminated due to microbial growth found during testing, AHS said in a release.

Dr. Francois Belanger, chief medical officer and Mauro Chies, vice-president of clinical support services, will be speaking more about the shortage on behalf of AHS at a news conference at 11:30 a.m.

AHS is currently managing the shortage by reserving the dug for critical situations and implementing an approval process before use, the release said.

AHS is also prioritizing procedures and choosing alternative treatments for patients and working with physicians to provide the latest information on the shortage and on alternative options.

AHS is working with Health Canada to look into off-shore supply options and to determine when the manufacturer will begin producing the drug again.

"This is a serious issue and we are working hard to mitigate the effects of the shortage," Belanger said in the release.

"We are considering all options, and will do all we can to ensure patients receive the best quality care possible."