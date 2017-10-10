Winter has arrived for some parts of Alberta.

A snowfall warning is in effect for Hinton, Grande Cache, Whitecourt, Edson, Fox Creek, Swan Hills and the surrounding areas.

Snow will begin to accumulate in areas of central and western Alberta Tuesday morning and it will continue falling for a day or so, according to Environment Canada.

By Thursday afternoon, these areas could see 15 to 20 cm of snow.

Snowfall warnings are issued when significant snowfall is expected. Environment Canada is reminding Albertans to take care while driving, as rapidly accumulating snowfall could make road conditions hazardous.