Drivers in northern Alberta are being told to brace for rapidly deteriorating road conditions as a wintry storm blasts through the region.

A snowfall warning is in effect for Fort McMurray, Fort McKay, Slave Lake, Wabasca and the surrounding areas.

According to Environment Canada, five to 10 cm of snow is expected Monday as a low pressure system moves across Alberta and into northern Saskatchewan.

Highways, roads and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. Reduced visibility is also expected on some highways as strong northwesterly winds blow snow.

Travellers are encouraged to check for the latest Environment Canada updates before hitting the road.