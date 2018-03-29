Snowfall warnings issued for communities west and south of Edmonton

Communities south and west of Edmonton are being told to brace for a powerful snowstorm this Easter long weekend.

Travellers are being advised to adjust their driving to the changing conditions. (Environment Canada) Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for a large swath of the province, including Whitecourt, Hinton Jasper, Nordegg and Red Deer.

Drivers are advised to take caution as the storm moves into the Grande Cache region early Thursday evening, and spreads southeastward toward Red Deer by Friday morning.

Between 10 and 25 centimetres of snow is expected in some areas before the storm tapers off Friday night.

Environment Canada says snowfall warnings may be extended southwards as "the timing and location of heaviest snowfall becomes clearer."

Drivers should be prepared to adjust driving with changing road conditions, Environment Canada says.