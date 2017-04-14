A spring snow storm system is making roads slushy across much of central and northern Alberta Friday.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the Edmonton region, including St. Albert and Sherwood Park, warning that travelling on highways, roads and walkways may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.

"We've had some unofficial reports of snowfall amounts ranging from 17 centimetres in the western part of the province to about eight to 10 around the Edmonton area, and again about 10 to 15 centimetres near the Saskatchewan border," Environment Canada Meteorologist Andy Yun said.

Accumulation could reach up to 30 centimetres in some areas before the snow tapers off Saturday morning.

A wintry Good Friday morning in Edmonton at 112th Avenue and 114th Street (Travis McEwan/CBC)

Other snowfall warnings have been issued for areas including Edson, Wetaskiwin, Lloydminster and Peace River.

Two winter storm warnings are in effect — for the region encompassing Bonnyville, St. Paul, Cold Lake and Lac La Biche and for the Fort McMurray and Fort McKay areas. These areas could see between 20 and 30 centimetres of snow by Saturday.

With snow plows working throughout north-central Alberta, the province is asking drivers to give them room to work.

There have been several fender-benders around the city Friday morning.

Several vehicles were seen in ditch Friday on Highway 2 between the city and the international airport.

However, the snow is good news for skiers as Jasper`s Marmot Basin is reporting eight centimetres of new snow to go along with 17 centimetres over the last three days.

Still, motorists are advised to be prepared for slippery roads and reduced visibility.

Snow continues to fall on Highway 881 near Conklin, Alta., Friday. (Alberta Transportation)

Yun says not to expect sunshine and flowers once the snow tapers off.

"We're looking at our extended charts and it looks like the warmer air is going to be slow to come back, at least for the next week or so," Yun said. "For the next little while I think, even after the snow, look for below-seasonal temperatures and a fair bit of cloud cover through our area."