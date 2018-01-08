Bundle up. A section of Alberta is going to get buried, and fast.

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning Monday morning for a large swath of the province, as a low pressure system is expected to wallop a portion of the province with a winter storm.

The system is expected to move across a band of Alberta, from B.C. to Saskatchewan, dumping 10 to 15 centimetres of snow in a 12-hour period between Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning.

The warning stretches from Hinton and Grande Prairie in the west, across to the Cold Lake region in the east, and includes Edmonton and surrounding areas.

The snow is forecast to begin late Monday afternoon and then track eastward through the Edmonton region overnight, before exiting the province Tuesday afternoon.

"Snowfall totals are expected to be in the 10 to 20 centimetre range by the time the system tracks into Saskatchewan on Tuesday," reads the advisory.

The rapidly accumulating snow could make travel on highways and city roads difficult cautioned Environment Canada, and there may be a "significant impact" on rush-hour traffic in urban areas.

By Tuesday morning, the following communities could see up to 15 cm of snow:

Bonnyville

St. Paul

Cold Lake

Lac La Biche

Edmonton

St. Albert

Sherwood Park

Fort Saskatchewan

Vegreville

Redwater

Smoky Lake

Grande Prairie

Beaverlodge

Valleyview

Hinton

Grande Cache

Slave Lake

Spruce Grove

Morinville

Mayerthorpe

Evansburg

Westlock

​Barrhead

Athabasca

Whitecourt

Edson

Fox Creek

Swan Hills

