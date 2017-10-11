Bundle up, Alberta.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for several areas of central Alberta, including some communities surrounding Edmonton.

By Thursday morning, the following communities could see up to 15 centimetres of snow:

Bonnyville

St. Paul

Cold Lake

Lac La Biche

Fort McMurray

Fort MacKay

Hinton

Grande Cache

Slave Lake

Spruce Grove

Morinville

Mayerthorpe

Evansburg

Westlock

Barrhead

Athabasca

Whitecourt

Edson

Fox Creek

Swan Hills

Snow is expected to begin falling today and taper off in the evening.

Communities in the Grande Cache region are also under a winter storm warning, and hazardous conditions are expected, Environment Canada says.

Up to 30 centimetres of snow is expected in that area by the time it tapers off later this morning.

Rapidly accumulating snow will make roadways hazardous, Environment Canada says.

Snowfall warning are issued when significant snowfall is expected. Winter storm warnings are issued when more than 25 cm of snowfall is expected.