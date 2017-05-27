Standing at the base of Edmonton's newest attraction, Renee Williams is pumped about the summer tourism season to come.

Renee Williams with Edmonton Tourism checks out the Snow Valley Aerial Park. (John Robertson/CBC)

"I think it's pretty spectacular," the director of communications for Edmonton Tourism said about the Snow Valley Aerial Park, which opened on the May long weekend.

"We've got a lot of outdoor adventure enthusiasts and this is a great example of something we can put front and centre," she said.

And the crowds have come.

Over the inaugural weekend alone the 15-metre outdoor jungle gym attracted 827 visitors according to Snow Valley's Tim Dea.

"We knew it would be popular, but it's very popular."

The business projections for the $1.7 million park predicted an overall attendance of 8,000 guests between May and October.

The not-for-profit Snow Valley Ski Club attracts about 180,000 skiers and 16,000 campers each year, but the aerial park is already changing the vibe, Dea said.

"It's a lot busier, a lot more people, it's more alive that's for sure."

Renee Williams believes attractions like the aerial park, the city's many festivals, sporting events and other summer attractions mean the growth in Edmonton's tourism industry will continue.

"We know a lot of people are still sticking close to home this summer with the economy, and visitors from northern Alberta, B.C. and Saskatchewan really look to Edmonton as a getaway and vacation spot."

