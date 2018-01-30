The city handed out 1,318 tickets and towed 168 vehicles during the recent two-day seasonal parking ban, says Edmonton's parking enforcement co-ordinator.

Every vehicle issued a ticket was subject to towing, but not every vehicle was towed because that depended on the availability of tow trucks, Erin Blaine said Tuesday.

The number of tickets issued was similar to what was seen in 2015, the last time the city had a two-day seasonal parking ban in effect, Blaine said. During that ban, 1,368 tickets were issued.

The city doubled the parking fine as of Jan. 1, 2018. A ticket now comes with a $100 fine; the towing fee is another $120, and vehicle storage fees add $80 per day.

"That was the whole point of increasing the fine, so we can see more compliance," Blaine said. "That people would rather move their vehicle than see a fine. I'm hoping in the future we will see that."

The northeast part of the city had the highest compliance rate, Blaine said, while the southeast had the lowest compliance rate.

The seasonal parking ban was lifted Monday at midnight. The city will now focus its snow removal efforts on residential streets.

Residents are encouraged to go to the city website to check when their streets will be cleared, and to move vehicles off the street, said Janet Tecklenborg, director of infrastructure operations.

Graders will plow around any vehicles that remain on the street.

During the ban, city crews plowed 2,100 kilometres of major and collector roads, and 3,900 kilometres of sidewalks, Tecklenborg said.