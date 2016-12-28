The seasonal parking ban in Edmonton will be lifted at 7 p.m. Wednesday, city officials said.

The ban went into effect at 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Crews removing snow from roads will be working until Wednesday evening, the city said in a media advisory.

After that time, residents who live on signed collector roads and bus routes will be allowed to park on the street again.

Earlier Wednesday, city spokesperson Maya Filipovic said clearing snow from the arterial network had been completed, and crews were still working on collector roads and bus routes.

People who continue to park their vehicles on these routes during the ban can expect to receive a ticket and perhaps have their vehicle towed, Filipovic said.

The numbers of tickets issued and vehicles towed will be tallied once the parking ban is lifted, added Filipovic.

Edmonton got 5.4 centimetres of snow on Dec. 24 and another 1.2 cm on Dec. 25.

Despite the timing of the snowfall, the city got a good response from contractors, Filipovic said.

Snow clearing began on Christmas Day with about 225 pieces of equipment at work on city streets. The equipment is a mix of city-owned and contractor-supplied, Filipovic said.

On Wednesday, 240 pieces of equipment were being used to finish up the remaining collector and bus routes.

Residential streets will not be cleared because there isn't enough snow to warrant it. Under the city's snow and ice control policy, blading of neighbourhood roads is only done once the snowpack is greater than five centimetres.

The snow clearing has gone well, said Filipovic.

"They [crews] have been doing a great job. They've been out there 24/7 getting the job done."