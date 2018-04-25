Runner's high: Edmonton fitness program helps smoker kick lifelong habit

While his wife was competing in some of the most gruelling triathlons in the world, Steve Hill was sedentary with a pack-a-day smoking habit.

Hill had to run to quit.

"I've done some half-marathons. Not fast, but I've got them done," Hill said in an interview with CBC Radio's Edmonton AM.

"I'm not the fastest guy at the track but I have a good time."

The 49-year-old St. Albert man kicked his nicotine addiction by joining Run to Quit, a 10-week training program designed to help smokers quit by taking up walking and running.

The club is co-ordinated by fitness retailer Running Room and the Canadian Cancer Society.

Hill joined in 2016, went on to compete in half-marathons. He has signed on as an instructor for the program — replacing cigarettes with a runner's high.

His wife, Kelly Hill, couldn't be happier.

"She thinks it's great," Hill said. "We're doing some stuff together now. We go out and I can go running with her now, although I try to avoid it because she usually kicks my ass. She's pretty fast."

'It's your crutch'

When he joined the program, Hill had been smoking every day for 30 years and hadn't exercised for nearly a decade.

He picked up his first pack at 18, while training in the military, and could never break the habit.

"I tried the patch, I tried hypnosis, cold turkey, I pretty much tried it all," he said. "It worms your way into your being.

"It's your crutch, it's your best friend, and anything that comes up in your life, you can connect it to a cigarette pretty quickly."

Hill wasn't exactly thrilled with his smoking, and neither was his wife. She's a fitness fanatic.

"How she ended up with me, I do not know. She does Ironmans in her spare time."

'I wanted to quit'

When Kelly recommended he join the club, Hill didn't hesitate. But he had little hope he would succeed.

The program began as a way to help runners overcome cravings and withdrawals by getting active.

It launched in Edmonton as a pilot in 2016 and continues to offer training sessions to smokers of all fitness levels looking to be reformed.

The clinic begins in the spring. Participants meet weekly for a training and running session. They also get personal training and tips for staying off cigarettes.

After joining, Hill set a "quit date" and stuck to it.

"I wanted to quit and I tried everything else, so I thought, I'll give it a try," he said. "I have fallen on my face a few times but I've picked myself up and dusted myself off."

Hill said he quickly fell in love with the running community and the sport.

There is something addictive about running, he said, even if he isn't the fastest on the track.

"We enjoy it, and what I found about the running community is that they're really inclusive," Hill said.

"They don't care how fast you're going."