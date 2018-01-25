Edmonton Fire Rescue Services is again warning about the dangers of not properly disposing of smoking materials after an early morning fire at a small apartment building.

Firefighters received a call at 3:16 a.m. Thursday about a fire at a three-storey, 10-suite building near 118th Avenue and 86th Street.

Crews located the fire in one of the basement suites, Maya Filipovic, spokesperson for Fire Rescue, said in a news release.

The occupant of the suite escaped and was later taken to hospital by ambulance, she said.

Ten crews were on scene and got the fire under control in 30 minutes.

Investigators determined the fire started in the living room, and was caused by smoking materials.

Damage to the property is estimated at $500,000, with damage to contents estimated at $120,000.

The improper disposal of smoking materials has sparked fires that caused more than $56 million in damage in Edmonton since 2010, the news release said.

In 2017, there were 61 fires related to smoking materials, leading to damages of more than $3.2 million.

Edmonton Fire Rescue has information on properly extinguishing cigarettes at www.edmonton.ca/stubitrightdontignite.