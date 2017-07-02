An Edmonton barbecue restaurant is looking to smoke out the greasy thief who stole its food truck after Saturday evening's Canada Day festivities.

Terry Sept, owner of Smokehouse BBQ, says he last saw his food truck late Saturday night. He'd spent the evening serving BBQ at the legislature grounds and brought the truck back to his 124th Street restaurant at around 11:30 p.m.

When he returned Sunday morning at about 8:30, the black truck, emblazoned with a pig wearing sunglasses, was gone.

"We have another event today and we showed up to the restaurant ... and the truck was just gone, nowhere to be seen," Sept said Sunday morning.

"We have the keys and we have the truck plugged in to keep the refrigerator running cause we had another event for it today. They unplugged it and drove away with it."

Some asshole stole our food truck last night please contact us if you see this truck anywhere pic.twitter.com/sqyDxzD4g0 — @Smokehousebb

Sept has filed a police report, which the Edmonton Police Service confirmed. The restaurant has video surveillance, but Sept doesn't know if it was working at the time — the business is in the process of relocating, and Sept said its internet connection was scheduled to end July 1.

'It's not hard to miss if you see it.' - Terry Sept, owner, Smokehouse BBQ

The truck was going to be used at an event Sunday on Whyte Avenue, and was stocked with food and drinks for up to 500 people.

"If they knew what they were doing, they could go to work selling barbecue today," Sept said.

The business has four trucks, Sept said, so they can use another one for today's event. But losing one of his trucks has Sept smoking mad.

He's asking anyone who sees the truck to contact him.

"It's not hard to miss if you see it," he said.

"We don't keep a lot of fuel in those vehicles so if anybody was going far they would have had to stop for gas. So hopefully someone spotted it last night somewhere."