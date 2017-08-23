A five-month-old boy pulled from an arson fire Tuesday in southwest Edmonton died of smoke inhalation, an autopsy has found

The infant died in hospital after being rescued from the burning house at 1040 Armitage Cres. in the Ambleside neighbourhood.

Flowers, stuffed toys and an infant car seat were placed at a memorial for the five-month-old boy outside the Armitage Crescent home. (CBC)

His mother remains in hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said in a news release Wednesday afternoon.

Six other people, ranging from a five-year-old child to a 58-year-old man, were taken to hospital.

Homicide detectives continue to investigate, police said.

No suspects are in custody.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise money for the boy's parents.

"Hunter turned five months old the day before he was taken by the house fire," the fundraising page says.

"He was a beautiful baby who lit up our lives with his smiles and giggles, and his happy squawks."

The fire-damaged two-storey house on Armitage Crescent, surrounded Wednesday by a protective fence. (CBC)