A special air quality advisory is in effect for the Edmonton area, as smoke drifting over from B.C. wildfires is expected to blanket the city in the thickest haze yet.

The Air Quality Health Index will reach level 10 on Wednesday in Edmonton, St. Albert and Sherwood Park, Environment Canada says.

This "high risk" level can result in some people experiencing coughing, throat irritation, headaches and shortness of breath.

Wildfires in B.C. are generating massive amounts of smoke in Western Canada, but a cold front has so far pushed much of the smoke out of Alberta. The smoke will begin crossing the Rocky Mountains again Tuesday night.

It's not yet known where smoke will be thickest on Wednesday, but current data shows the the thickest smoke and poorest air quality will likely be around Hinton, Red Deer and Edmonton.

Environment Canada meteorologist Stuart MacKay says data points to a heavy day of smoke Wednesday in the central Alberta region, but it's tough to tell just how bad it'll be.

Smoke was very noticeable in Edmonton on Sunday, when the Air Quality Health Index reached level 7 and visibility was just over three kilometres.

At a level 10, visibility would be less than two kilometres, McKay said.

"The smoke, when it comes across the mountains, is going to be elevated. It'll be up around 10,000, 12,000 feet," MacKay said.

"During the day, with daytime heating, we get mixing. So will the smoke mix down, will it disperse, where will it mix down? These are all questions that sort of remain unanswered until it actually happens."

Children, seniors and those with lung and cardiovascular diseases are especially at risk during times of poor air quality.

Wearing a mask is not the best way to protect yourself from the smoke and can also make breathing more difficult, Environment Canada says.

Those with breathing difficulties should stay inside in a cool and ventilated area.