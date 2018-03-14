Smoggy conditions which spiked air pollution levels across the Edmonton area are expected to persist throughout the day.

Environment Canada issued a special air quality statement for Edmonton, St. Albert and Sherwood Park on Tuesday afternoon as a haze moved over the capital region.

Poor air quality is expected to persist throughout the day and into Wednesday evening.

According to the alert, elevated pollution levels may cause coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath.

Children, seniors, and those with cardiovascular or lung disease such as asthma are especially at risk.

People experiencing symptoms are advised to limit strenuous outdoor activities until the air quality improves.

As of Wednesday at 7 a.m., the air quality index for Edmonton was listed at a 5, indicating moderate levels of air pollution.