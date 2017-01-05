Icy roads in the Edmonton region are prompting police to urge motorists to slow down and drive with caution during the Thursday afternoon commute.

Edmonton police are rerouting traffic after a tractor-trailer jackknifed across both eastbound lanes on the Beverly Bridge.

Drivers are being diverted onto the Victoria Trail exit west of the bridge for the next few hours, Edmonton Police Service spokesperson Scott Pattison said in a traffic advisory issued at 2:30 p.m.

Traffic backed up to almost 50 Street because of this #yegtraffic #eastbound. #yellowhead. #SlipperyRoads pic.twitter.com/1rrf2RoyIl — @TrevorBoller

Police are investigating and road crews are clearing the wreckage.

"Motorists are reminded to please slow down during this afternoon's commute home and to be mindful of the icy road conditions," Pattison said.

RCMP have issued a highway advisory about icy road conditions on all highways and roadways surrounding Fort Saskatchewan.

"Multiple" vehicles have hit the ditch and there have been several collisions, RCMP said.

Maintenance workers are clearing snow from roads. Sanding is in progress.

"The Fort Saskatchewan RCMP reminds motorists to drive according to the roadway/weather conditions and to provide extra distance between vehicles to allow for increased stopping distances in icy conditions," the highway advisory says.

There were no weather alerts in effect for Alberta Thursday afternoon.

Snow falling in Edmonton should end late tonight, Environment Canada says. Total accumulation for the day should be two to four centimetres. Temperatures are falling and an overnight low of –17 C is expected.