The Silver Skate Festival returns to Hawrelak Park and Edmonton's river valley this weekend kicking off 10 days of free family activities.

For 27 years, the festival has been proving that Edmontonians know how to embrace winter and do so with relish.

The festival features a multitude of ice and snow sports, while also touching on local history, culture and the arts.

The festival has grown steadily since its inception and has been attracting 20 per cent more visitors every year. This year, organizers expect 125,000 people to attend.

The festival offers more than enough events to justify attending more than once.

Speed skating, hockey, and jam-can curling will round out ice events, alongside of an attempt to break the world record for a self-caught frisbee.

In the snow, there'll be a fat tire bike race, plus skiing and snowshoeing events.

For the rest of us, there's a full schedule of less competitive things to do and see.

Ice-sculpting teams

Teams of ice sculptors from France, Germany, Norway and Sweden will be creating works alongside a few Albertan teams.

In contrast, the Burning Man-esque fire sculptures will be another festival highlight. A series of wooden sculptures are being created solely to go up in flames over the span of the festival.

Ice-sculpting teams will compete over 10 days at Hawrelak Park. (CBC)

History buffs will get their fix from storytelling by Indigenous elders, blacksmithing demonstrations, or the Vimy Ridge commemorative ice sculpture.

Most of the festival's activities, including hot chocolate, are free, though some cost money.

A lantern-making tent asks for a modest toonie to participate, and a romantic Lovers' Lane experience can be had for $50 (just in time for Valentine's Day).

The festival may have some weather challenges, as warm temperatures may result in ice events being canceled.

But according to festival producer Erin Diloreto, the warm weather usually results in more people coming out.