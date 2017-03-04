Slippery roads are partly to blame for two separate collisions on the Yellowhead Highway, RCMP say.

Two collisions involving 13 vehicles prompted police to close parts of Highway 16 at Jennifer Heil Way and Campsite Road.

The collisions happened around 9 a.m. and affected both the east and westbound lanes, Stony Plain RCMP said.

RCMP were asking drivers to slow down as the snow continued on Saturday afternoon. (Stony Plain/Spruce Grove RCMP)

Two semi-trailers and four vehicles were involved in the collision in the westbound lanes.

RCMP said one of the semis stopped and was rear-ended by another truck.

Then, another semi was rear-ended by two other vehicles — both of which ended up in the ditch.

In the eastbound lane, one car slid into the ditch. A semi slowed down to assist the vehicle in the ditch but was rear-ended by another vehicle.

Four others vehicles went into the ditch trying to avoid the semi-trailer.

Traffic was diverted for several hours.

Two people were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Highway 16 was cleared at around 12 p.m.

In Edmonton, the snow has also been causing problems for drivers today.

Edmonton Police say between 6 a.m. and 3 p.m. there were 86 collisions around the city.

Slippery roads and fresh snow resulted in 10 hit and runs, six injury collisions and 70 accidents that resulted in property damage.

RCMP and Edmonton Police are asking drivers to slow down and drive carefully when travelling.